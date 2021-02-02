New Delhi, February 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday released the much awaited date sheet for class X board examination for the academic year 2020-21. Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank shared the date sheet on his Twitter account. The Class X board exams are set to begin from May 4 and will conclude on June 7. Click Here to Check Class X Board Examination Date Sheet 2020-21.

English examination for Class X will be held on May 6, Hindi on May 10. Science and Mathematics on May 15 and May 21 respectively, while Social Science examination will be given on May 27. Computer Applications exam on June 7 will be the last paper from students appearing for Class X board exams this year. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced: Board Examination to be Held From May 4 to June 11; Here's How Students Can Check Complete Exam Schedule on cbse.nic.in.

Read Tweet by Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Here:

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X. Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

The date sheet has the date, day of the examination as well as the time duration for each paper. The subject codes appear alongside the subject name in the time table for Class X Board Examination. This year, the examination will were for both the Classes X and XII were delayed owing the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, board examinations were held in March-April every year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).