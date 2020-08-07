Patna, August 7: Over two lakh students of class 10th and 12th, who appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) examinations and failed in one or two subjects, were promoted by the board. All those students were passed by BSEB to avoid compartmental exams in the time of COVID-19. Candidates who appeared in the BSEB 10th and 12th board exam 2020 can check their scores online at onlinebseb.in.

According to a report, published by the Hindustan Times, the BSEB decided to provide grace marks to those class 10th and 12th students and pass them, as conducting the compartmental exam in the time of COVID-19 is a difficult task. BSEB 10th Result 2020 Declared: Check Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Exam Scores Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier on May 24, the state board declared the class 12th results and the class 10th results were announced on May 26. As per the data, the BSEB had promoted 214287 students -- out of 340633 failed students in class 10th and 12th examinations. The BSEB promoted only those students whose marks were closer to the pass mark.

With the move, a total of 72610 more candidates (54.81%), out of 132486 failed candidates, were promoted in class 12th examinations. Out of the 132486 candidates, 46005 students failed in one subject, while 86481 failed in two subjects. Similarly, a total of 141677 more candidates (68.07%), out of 208147 failed candidates, were promoted in Class 10th exam. Out of the 208147 candidates, 108459 students failed in one subject, while 99688 failed in two subjects.

Steps to check the results online:

1) Open the official website at onlinebseb.in

2) Click on the link displaying on the screen that reads:

‘Result Updated - Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020’ or Result Updated - Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020

3) Fill in roll number as given in your admit card.

4) The new scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download and take its print. out.

