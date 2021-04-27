Bhopal, April 27: The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The news of the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams was announced on Twitter by the School Education Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams were scheduled to be held from April 30 and May 1, 2021. On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths. which pushed the total caseload to 5,11,990, including 5,221 total deaths.

Even though there is no clarity regarding the new dates of the examination or the cancellation of the board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The school education minister had already announced earlier that general promotion will not be given to any student under any circumstances. CBSE Board Exams 2021 New Update: Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed Till June 1.

Here's the tweet:

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित 10वीं /12वीं की परीक्षाओं के संबंध में विभिन्न विकल्पों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही निर्णय लेकर अवगत कराया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/urqT1Yr3i2 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 26, 2021

In the tweet, it was stated that the Class 10 and Class 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams have been postponed for a week now and further details on the new dates will be announced soon. It also said that various options are being considered in relation to the 10th and 12th examinations conducted and a decision on the same will be conveyed soon. Students and parents are advised that the other dynamics of the examinations will be communicated to students and parents by the Madhya Pradesh government soon.

