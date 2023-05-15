Mumbai, May 15: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the Madhya Pradesh Class 10, and Class 12 Board Exam Results soon. As per reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board could announce Madhya Pradesh Class 10th and Class 12th exam results either today, May 15 or on May 18. However, no official announcement regarding the MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 date or time has been made so far.

A few days ago, Mukesh Malviya, PRO of MP Board of Secondary Education had said that the Class 10th and 12th exam results would be out by the end of May. Once declared, students who appeared for the MPBSE MP Board Exams 2023 of Class 10 and 12 can visit the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh board at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in to check and download the results. Haryana Board Result 2023 at bseh.org.in; HBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Check MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023:

Visit the official websites of MP Board at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

and On the homepage, click on the "MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12" link

Next, enter using your roll number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your MP Board Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their exam roll number and date of birth handy in order to check the exam results on the official website. Besides the exam results, the Madhya Pradesh board is also expected to publish the toppers list, pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and overall pass percentage. DBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Delhi Board of School Education To Release Its First-Ever Results for Class 10 and Class 12 Today, Says Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

The Class 10 board exams were held from March 1 to March 27 while the Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to April 1. The MPBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

