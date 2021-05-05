New Delhi, May 5: The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2021) has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is yet to announce the revised dates for the entrance exam. Meanwhile, the last date to register for NCHM JEE has been extended till May 31. Candidates can register themselves for the hotel management entrance exam on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The postponement of the examination comes after a large number of candidates had requested for postponement due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 across the country.

In its official announcement, the NTA said that with a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 12, 2021. The National Testing Agency will conduct the NCHM JEE exam in an online mode.

Here's How You Can Apply For NCHM JEE 2021

Applicants need to visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in to apply for the entrance exam

Once on the website, click on ‘Fill registration form NCHM JEE 2021’

The candidate has to then download the information bulletin and upload the required documents

Once the documents are uploaded, candidates will have to pay the online application fee

Now click on submit. Your NCHM JEE application form will be submitted.

The duration of the NCHM JEE 2021 entrance exam is 180 minutes and comprises multiple-choice questions. The NCHM JEE score is accepted by all the participating Institutes for admission to the BSc Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) courses. It must be noted that all the applicants will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the registration fee for the entrance exam.

