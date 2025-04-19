Nainital, April 19: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today, April 19, 2025, at 11 am during a press conference held at the board’s office. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the official websites — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

To access their marksheets, students need to enter their registration number, roll number, date of birth, or application number on the result portal. The UBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year from February 21 to March 11, 2025. The date sheet was issued earlier on January 4. UK Board Result 2025: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result To be Declared Today at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The online result available on the websites is provisional. Students will be able to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the online declaration. The marksheet will contain essential details like the student’s name, subject-wise marks, and overall performance. UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results To Be Declared on This Date at ubse.uk.gov.in, Know Time and Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps to Check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025

Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

Click on the link for UBSE 2025 results

Enter your credentials – roll number, registration number, date of birth, etc.

View your scorecard on the screen

Download and save the provisional result

Students are advised to check all details carefully and contact school authorities in case of discrepancies.

