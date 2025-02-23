Aamir Khan has redefined industry standards over his illustrious 37-year career. As he approaches his 60th birthday next month (March 14, 2025), the superstar shared insights into his unique approach to film compensation at the ABP Network’s event. During a session titled ‘60 and Not Done: The Screen and Spotlight’, Aamir reflected on his Bollywood journey and revealed why he chooses not to charge an actor’s fee. Aamir Khan’s ‘Cameo’ in ‘Loveyapa’ Explained: Here's How Papa Superstar Appears in Son Junaid Khan’s Big-Screen Debut!

Addressing a question about his ability to experiment with roles, Aamir Khan shared an interesting financial strategy that he has followed for over two decades. He explained, “Mai paise nahi leta hoon. As an actor, jo meri fees hai, woh mai film pe laod hi nahi karta hoon. Ye Kaafi saalon se kar raha hai hu ye mai. Toh Kya hai, film ki jo making hai, jo cost hai, woh 10-15 crore mein ban jaati hai, utni toh meri film kaamaayi leti hai. Toh aapko rosk nahi hota. Toh mai kya karta hu, apni fees nahi leta hu. 20-21 saal hogayae, mai fees leta nahi hu film karne ki. Agar film chalti hai, toh usse mai kamata hu, toh agar aapko film pasand nahi aayi, toh mai kamata nahi hu, agar aapko film pasand aayi aur aap dekte hai, toh mai kamata hoon. (I don’t charge fee. As an actor, I don’t load my fee onto a film’s budget. I’ve been doing this for many years. The production cost of my films is usually around INR 10-15 crore, which the movie easily recovers. So, I don’t take a fixed fee. It’s been 20-21 years since I’ve charged for a film. If the movie performs well, I earn from it; if audiences don’t like it, I don’t make money. But if they love it and watch it, then I benefit.” Aamir Khan’s Jaw-Dropping Caveman Transformation Video Takes the Internet by Storm – WATCH.

Watch Aamir Khan’s Video Below:

#ABPIdeasOfIndia | Is commercially viable movie making tough based on sensitive subjects? Aamir Khan shares his perspective, revealing that he hasn't charged for a movie in the last 20 years and only earns when the public appreciates it.pic.twitter.com/qXVG99mNiR — ABP माझा (@abpmajhatv) February 22, 2025

This unique approach lets Aamir Khan earn based on a film’s success while keeping costs low for producers. It sets him apart in the industry and shows his strong belief in his projects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).