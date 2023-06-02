The wait is now over! Official announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 has been made by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Students may be proud of their accomplishments with a 93.83% pass rate. Sharad Gosavi, the chairman, released the results per division, noting the pass rates for boys and girls at 95.87% and 92.05%, respectively. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time Announced: MSBSHSE to Declare Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results on Official Site mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM on June 2.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th results declared. The state recorded a pass percentage of 93.83% ---- 95.87% of girls and 92.05% of boys passed. — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

