Puri, August 16: The Admit Card for the Revenue Inspector exam in Odisha has been released by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). Candidates can visit the official website of the OSSSC -osssc.gov.in. All the information about the examination including the Provisional Admission letters having details about the date, time and venue for the written examination is available on the Commission's website. The OSSSC RI exam 2021 will be conducted on August 29, 2021.

Candidates must note that they have to download the Admission Letter by using their User ID & Password before the date of examination. This can be done by visiting the Commission's website. It must be noted that the OSSSC will not send any printed admission letter to any candidate through post or any other mode, which means that the admit card has to be downloaded by visiting the official website only.

OSSSC RI 2021 Hall Ticket; Here's how to download

Candidates will have to visit the official OSSSC website osssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link, given on the Homepage.

A window would open on your screen where you have to enter the details like Registration Number, Qualifying Examination and Date of Birth.

Now click on the 'Submit button'.

The OSSSC RI 2021 Hall Ticket would be displayed on the screen.

Download and take printouts for future use.

In the OSSSC RI exam 2021, candidates will have a two-hour written test which will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The written test for the RI will be conducted at all district headquarters of Odisha State. The recruitment process is being conducted for 586 vacant posts of Revenue Inspector in District Cadre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).