Jaipur, September 27: The Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 was declared by the Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE) on Monday. Candidates can check their BSTC or pre Deled exam results on the official website predeled.org. The exam was held on August 31. Selected candidates will get admission into the two-year DElEd (General / Sanskrit) programme to various BTSC colleges across Rajasthan. COMEDK UGET Result 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at comedk.org.

The department, in a tweet, said, “The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state.” The exam consists of questions from Mental Ability and General Awareness. Questions from Teaching Aptitude and language ability in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi were also included in the exam. ICMAI CMA Result for June 2021 Foundation Examination Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at icmai.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - predeled.org.

Click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results on the result.

A new page will open.

Enter login credentials.

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future use. Shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling. The process includes document verification, payment of fees and seat allotment. Notably, last year, the Rajasthan BSTC result was declared on October 7.

