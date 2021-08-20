Jaipur, August 20: The RAS exam date 2021 has been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday. Candidates can check all the details regarding the RAS exam on the official website of the RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the official notification, the RPSC RAS exam will be held on October 27 and 28, 2021. Reports inform that there are a total of 988 posts for which the selection process will start. Of the total available seats, 363 posts are for state administrative officers while others are for allied services.

The process of online application for RPSC RAS commenced on August 4, 2021. It must be noted that the candidates can register for the exam up to September 2, 2021. The RAS exam will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to fill the lecturer posts in Ayurveda and Indian Medicine department from November 11 to 13, 2021.

The exam will be held for selecting 988 Rajasthan administrative and allied services officers in the state. According to a report by TOI quoting sources, this is the first time there will be reservations for EWS candidates in RAS exams and such candidates will also get relaxation in age and fee.

