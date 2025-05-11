Jaipur, May 11: According to the latest reports, the RBSE 12th Result 2025 is expected to be announced between May 20 and May 25. Although the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has not confirmed an official date yet, preparations for the declaration are reportedly in the final stages. Students can check the RBSE 12th Result 2025 on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in once the results are declared.

Over 8.66 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams this year, and the board has completed the evaluation process. As per sources, the RBSE 12th Result 2025 will be released ahead of the Class 10 results, which are expected by the last week of May. Results for Classes 5 and 8 are also likely to be declared around the same time on Rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

How To Check and Download RBSE 12th Result 2025

Students will need to visit the official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Find the link with the label ‘RBSE class 10th /class 12th results 2025’ on the homepage and click on it.

Fill in the login credentials in the required box.

Candidates will be able to view their results on their screen.

Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout of it.

The RBSE conducted Class 12 board exams from March 6 to April 7, while Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4. To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear in supplementary exams.

In total, 19.39 lakh students registered for the RBSE board exams this year, including 10.62 lakh in Class 10 and 8.66 lakh in Class 12. Apart from the official websites, results will also be accessible via SMS and DigiLocker for added convenience.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy and regularly monitor the official portals for the latest updates on the RBSE 12th Result 2025.

