A file photo of candidates at a CUET -UG exam centre in New Delhi in May 2024. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025, scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in India and abroad from May 13 to June 3.

"National Testing Agency will conduct CUET (UG)-2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, at different cities across the country and outside India from 13th May 2025 to 3rd June 2025," the agency said in a statement.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the NTA website using their application number and password.

"Admit Cards of CUET (UG) -2025, scheduled from 13th May 2025 to 16th May 2025 have been released today (i.e. 10 May 2025). Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card from the official website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in (using their Application Number and Password). Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully," the agency said in a statement.

NTA earlier issued Advance Exam City Intimation Slips on May 7, informing candidates about their allotted exam centres and schedules.

"Exam Centre City and Exam Schedule has been shared through Advance Exam City Intimation Slip on 7th May 2025," the agency said in a statement.

The agency further clarified that admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released in phases, advising candidates to check the official website regularly for updates.

"Admit Cards for remaining examination days shall be issued in due course. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website https://cuet.nta.nic.in regarding the Admit Card," the agency said in a statement.

The agency has advised candidates facing issues in downloading their admit cards or noticing discrepancies in details to contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email their queries to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in," the agency said in a statement. (ANI)

