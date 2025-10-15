New Delhi, October 15: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to visit India from October 16 to 18, marking her first official visit to the country since assuming office, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. She will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest. As part of her visit, she will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in Delhi.

Further, MEA stated that Harini Amarasuriya, who is also the Education Minister of Sri Lanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as well as NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology. The PM of Sri Lanka, a distinguished alumna of the Hindu College of Delhi University, will also visit her alma mater. In addition, she will participate in a business event to strengthen commercial linkages between the countries, according to MEA. Sri Lankan PM, Indian High Commissioner Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary.

This visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multi-faceted bilateral ties. It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. On October 2, Amarasuriya, along with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, at the Prime Minister's Office in Colombo. Sharing pictures on X, the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA, along with High Commissioner @santjha, offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister, today." Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Special Prayers Held at Sri Lanka’s Largest Dawoodi Bohra Mosque on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday (Watch Video).

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence.

