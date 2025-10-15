Kabul, October 15: Pakistani and Afghan forces engaged in fierce cross-border clashes in the early hours of Wednesday, and reports of civilian casualties emerged from both sides, according to local media reports. Heavy fighting broke out around 4 a.m. in Spin Boldak, a key border district between Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Pakistan's Balochistan region, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported, quoting sources.

The report further mentioned that the Pakistani forces shelled residential areas, forcing many civilians to flee their homes. Ali Mohammad Haqmal, the information officer of Spin Boldak district, confirmed to the media that clashes between Afghan and Pakistani troops began early Wednesday and that both light and heavy weapons were being used. Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Action, Says Taliban Regime Chief Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (Watch Video).

Afghan, Pakistan Forces Exchange Heavy Fire Near Border

Pakistan and Afghanistan are teetering on the brink of war, while behind them, the U.S. and China clash over rare earth metals Videos circulating online show ancient Soviet missiles — R-17 (SCUD B) and 9M21F (“Luna-M,” FROG-7) — being transported along Afghan roads. These relics… pic.twitter.com/a04Q8e5DVF — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 14, 2025

Residents in Kandahar also took to social media to allege that Pakistan had launched heavy weapon attacks targeting civilian homes in the area. The escalation follows a brief confrontation on Tuesday night near the border in Khost province, where Afghan forces and Pakistani border guards exchanged fire along the Durand Line. No casualties were reported in that incident, according to media reports.

Pakistan's state-run media, however, claimed that Afghan forces opened fire first "without provocation", prompting Pakistani troops to retaliate. It also reported that Pakistani forces had damaged several Afghan tanks and border posts during the exchange. Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Clashes Erupt Between Pakistani Army and Afghan Forces Along Border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan After Taliban Forces Open Fire at Several Pak Posts.

Tensions have been mounting for several days, particularly after Afghanistan claimed over the weekend that it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes on multiple military posts. Pakistan rejected those claims, stating it had lost 23 soldiers. The situation further deteriorated after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul and a market area in eastern Afghanistan, intensifying hostilities along the volatile border.

