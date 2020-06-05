SEBA 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Tomorrow: Assam Board to Declare Class 10 HSLC Result Online at results.sebaonline.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has confirmed that the 10th board exam result 2020. As per the latest update, SEBA 10th board exam result 2020 will be declared tomorrow, June 6 at 9:00 am. The scores will be announced by Assam board online, and students will be able to check their marks at the official website; results.sebaonline.org. In addition, the SEBA board result 2020 will also be available at the official app, which is available at the Google Play Store. The application is only available for android users. In this article, we bring you the detailed websites and SMS services where you can check the 10th HSLC board exam result 2020. Maharashtra Urges CBSE And CISCE Boards to Postpone Pending Exams to be Held in July.

Where to Check SEBA 10th Result 2020?

The class 10 board exam result 2020 will be available at the official websites of Assam board. Once declared, the SEBA 10th result 2020 will be made available results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in. In addition, candidates will also be able to check their marks at the SEBA app, available on Google Play Store at the Android phones. The SEBA HSLC board exam result 2020 can also be checked through SMS. Students will have to type, SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

How to Check SEBA 10th Result 2020?

Visit any of the above-mentioned websites.

On the homepage, you will come across the Class 10 HSLC Result 2020 link.

Submit your roll number, as given on the admit card.

Your SEBA HSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 board exam 2020. The hard copy of the class 10 mark sheets will be sent to all the affiliated schools once the lockdown is lifted in the state.