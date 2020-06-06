SEBA HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check and Download Class 10 Result Online at results.sebaonline.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the result for class 10 board exams 2020 held in February. All the class 10 students who had appeared in this year’s 10th board exam 2020 can check their scores online at the official website of SEBA; results.sebaonline.org. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) mark sheet will be made available to students once the lockdown in the state is lifted. It is important to note here that the SEBA HSLC Board exam result 2020 is only available online at the moment as no one is allowed to visit their schools to get the score card. As of now, candidates can download their class 10 result from the website for future reference.

SEBA conducted the HSLC 10th board exam 2020 from February 10 and continued till February 29, held in two shifts—morning and evening. According to reports, around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the SEBA HSLC board exam 2020. As the results are finally declared, candidates will be able to check the SEBA 10th result 2020 at the official websites; results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in. The sites could take time to load or maybe unresponsive because of the heavy traffic at the moment. Students can also check their marks scored in class 10 board exams at the SEBA app, available at the Google Play Store for Android phone users. AHSEC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Class 12 Result Expected to Be Declared by June 25.

How to Check SEBA HSLC 10th Board Exam 2020?

Visit any of the above-mentioned websites.

On the homepage, you will come across the Class 10 HSLC Result 2020 link.

Submit your roll number, as given on the admit card.

Your SEBA HSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Now that the HSLC result 2020 is declared, the state is ready for 12th board examination results as well. The latest updates suggest that AHSEC 12th board exam result 2020 is expected to be announced by June 25 this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check at the official website of AHSEC, as any announcement will be updated on the site.