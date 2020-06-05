AHSEC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Class 12 Result Expected to Be Declared by June 25 Online at ahsec.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Assam Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC) is set to declare the class 12 board exam result 2020. According to media reports, the AHSEC 12th board exam result 2020 date and time has been released, and by the end of this month, students will get their mark sheets. The board is waiting for state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his nod to announce the class 12 results 2020. However, close sources to the AHSEC board stated that the 12th result could be expected any time between June 20 and June 25. Once declared, the AHSEC class 12 board exam result 2020 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams would be available at the official website; ahsec.nic.in. SEBA 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Tomorrow: Assam Board to Declare Class 10 HSLC Result Online.

The nationwide lockdown has delayed the board exam evaluation process in the state and the result declaration as well. AHSEC chairman Dayananda Borgohain reported TOI that the 12th board exam result 2020 can be expected on June 25, however they are waiting for the state government’s approval on the same before announcing a final date and time. “We are hopeful that after declaration of the Class XII state board examination results on June 25, it will be more convenient for the students to appear in various competitive examinations in July,” Borgohain was quoted saying in the same report.

He further added that the official declaration of the date of AHSEL class 12 results was expected from the state education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Once the 12th board exam result, 2020 date and time is decided board official will update the result website; ahsec.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the state is set to declare class 10 HSLC board exam result 2020 tomorrow, Jun 6. Around 3.8 lakh students reportedly appeared in the SEBA class 10 board exam 2020, all of them are eagerly waiting for their scores to be announced.