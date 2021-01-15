New Delhi, January 15: The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examination result was announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday. Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The exam was held in computer-based mode at various centres across the country.

The examination was conducted from March 17 to March 19, October 12 to October 16, October 19 to October 21 and on October 26 last year. Those candidates, who cleared the exam, will now appear for Tier-II examination. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the candidature of 21 candidates was cancelled as they found to have appeared in the examination twice. SSC CHSL 2020–21 Application Date Extended: Apply Till December 19 at ssc.nic.in, Check Revised Schedule Here.

Follow These Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link – "Result of Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II".

After then, candidates need to click on the link for CHSL results.

Results will be declared on the screen.

The marks of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on January 19 on the official website. The Commission had also released the answer sheet of the candidates along with CHSL's answer-key. Reports inform that this time, as many as 4,893 vacancies were listed out by the Staff Selection Commission in CHSL.

