Chennai, November 16: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Tamil Nadu on Monday will release the Merit list 2020 for students seeking admissions to MBBS/BDS courses. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also tweeted about the development. Candidates will be able to check the TN NEET merit list 2020 at official website at tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Clears 7.5% Quota for NEET, Govt School Students to Get Preference in Medical Admissions.

According to reports, the list is yet to be uploaded on the official website. The list includes 7.5 percentage for government school students. Vijaybhaskar tweeted, “The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes!” What Is NEET? Eligibility Criteria, NEET Exam Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and More, Know Everything About NTA Medical Entrance Examination.

Tweet by Vijaybhaskar:

The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nv946BE0om — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) November 16, 2020

Candidates will be called for the Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling 2020 based on the merit list. Last month, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his assent to a Bill envisaging 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in admission to medical courses.

The NEET is an entrance exam conducted for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses MBBS and dental courses BDS in government or private medical and dental colleges in India. NEET is mandatory for Indian and overseas candidates for admission to a medical University in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).