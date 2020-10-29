Tamil Nadu, October 29: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu today declared TN plus one (class 11th) supplementary results on its official website. The results were announced at 11 am. Students who appeared for their exams can check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic and download the results.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination conducted the plus one supplementary examination in September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elementary Teacher Training Exam Date Announced by Punjab Govt; ETT Examination to Take Place on November 29.

Here's how to check results & download TN plus one supplementary results 2020:

Login to dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the result tab

Click on TN First year or Plus one supplementary result link

After you fill in with your credentials, the results will appear

Now you can download and take its print out

DGE TN on Wednesday declared the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2020.

The Tamil Nadu plus one annual exam result was declared on July 31. A total of 96.04 percent students had passed the exam. Over 10,000 candidates had taken the class 10 supplementary examinations which were held from September 21 to 28, according to the Times of India report.

