Chandigarh, October 28: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the date for Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) examinations. The ETT Exam 2020 will be held November 29 from 10 am to 11.40 am. The recruitment process for ETT has already been delayed due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The official notification regarding the ETT exam date was released on the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. The application process was started on March 6, and the last date was June 2. In 2020, over 2,300 posts have been announced for ETT in Punjab. Teachers’ Day 2020 in India: How to Become a Teacher? Courses, Eligibility, Qualifications and Other Requirements to Start Your Career as an Educator.

Tweet by ANI:

The examination for the recruitment of E.T.T. teachers to be held on November 29 from 10 am to 11.40 am: Punjab Government — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

The ETT is a two-year-undergraduate diploma course. It is divided into four semesters. Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, APS College of education, Noida's Amity University are some of the prominent colleges which offer ETT course. The training provides future educators with specialised training.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).