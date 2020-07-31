The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the class 12 board exam results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today, July 31, 2020. Students who had appeared in TBSE 12th HS board exams this year can check their results online at the official websites; tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Along with these sites, the class 12 Tripura board exam results or TBSE Uchhaya Madhyamik 2020 results can be checked online at the third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to TBSE, this year, 80.80% of students qualified the HS 12th board exams. In this article, we bring you quick steps to check marks online and the passing percentage for the respective streams—TBSE 12th result 2020 for science, arts and commerce. New National Education Policy 2020 FAQs: From Implementation to Changes Made to 10+2 Schooling System, Board Exams, Teaching Qualification, All Questions Answered.

This year, because of the pandemic induced lockdown, a few Tripura board exams could not be conducted. With lockdown extended, TBSE reportedly had to cancel the remaining pending papers of the board examinations. This is why the board did not release the TBSE HS result merit list.

TBSE 12th Result 2020 Statistics:

Overall passing percentage - 80.80%

Arts - 79.52%

Commerce - 78.56%

Science - 89.85%

How to Check TBSE 12th Result 2020 Online?

Visit the official websites, ripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in .

and . On the homepage, you will see the activated link for TBSE Class 12 Examinations Year 2020. Click on the Click Here for Result Link.

On the new window that opens, enter the registration number and roll number and click on Show Result to view your marks on the screen.

Your TBSE 12th Result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Along with the official websites, TBSE 12th result can also be checked offline, through SMS services and IVR instructions calling on the numbers. Type TBSE12 < space > Registration Number < space > Roll No and send it to 7738299899. To check TBSE 12th result on phone, call on any of the numbers - 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566 and follow the IVR instructions.

