Teachers’ Day 2020 is on September 5. It is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, a great teacher and statesman, who believed that the role of an educator is of utmost importance in shaping a nation. Teaching is one of the great career options, especially in a nation like India, where education is the fundamental requirement for growth and modernisation. From those who teach kindergarteners about colours and shapes to those who instruct high schoolers about literature, writings and numbers and also those who even helps in specialising a particular filed, teachers prepare young people to attain their goals. And it is not an easy job. So, how do you become a teacher? What are the qualifications required for the profession? In this article, we bring you all the important details, including eligibility and criteria so that you can start your career as an educator. From Social Media Shoutout to Adorable Video Messages, 5 Ways to Thank and Celebrate Your Teachers Amid the Pandemic.

Choose a Speciality

Teaching is a full-time and demanding job. The first step to becoming a teacher is to choose a speciality. As yourself, what kind of teacher would you like to be? Which students would you want to teach? Select the subjects that interest you the most, and according to determine the level of students you would like to teach—primary, secondary, higher secondary, colleges and universities. Short Speech Ideas For Students To Thank Teachers For All Their Efforts And Sacrifices.

Course to Become a Government Teacher in India

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Pre-School Teacher Education Program

Nursery Teacher Education Program

Elementary Teacher Education Program

Diploma in Education (D.Ed.)

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.)

Physical Education Program (C.P.Ed.)

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) Program

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) (Open and Distance Learning System)

Master of Education Program (M.Ed.)

Master of Education Program (M.Ed.) (Part-Time)

Master of Education Program (M.Ed.) (Open and Distance Education Learning System)

Educational Requirements

To become a pre-primary school teacher (teaching children of 3 to 5 years), you can pursue either of the two courses—Nursery Teachers Training (NTT) for one year or Diploma in Early Childhood Education (D.E.C.Ed.) for two years after class 12.

To become a primary school teacher (teaching 6 to 12 years), you can study any one of the courses mentioned – Elementary Teacher Education (ETE) for two years, Bachelor’s in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) for four years or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for two years.

To become a secondary school teacher (for students in classes 6 to 10), one has to be a trained graduate teacher. You can study for a Bachelor’s in Education (B.Ed) for two years after graduating from a teaching subject (non-professional, degree courses).

For a senior secondary school teacher (teaching students in class 11 and class 12), you need a post-graduation degree in a teaching subject (non-professional, degree courses) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree.

In special schools, you work as a special educator. Special teachers teach children with physical, emotional and mental challenges and learning disabilities. To become a special educator, after your graduation, you need to pursue a Bachelor’s in Education (B.Ed.), specializing in Special Education.

Lecturers are designated as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or a Professor. As a lecturer, or professor, you give lecturers on assigned topics, conduct academic research and also assist students in doing their own research work. After completing a Master’s degree in your chosen field, you will have to appear for the National Eligibility Test UGC-NET.

Aside from being a teacher in schools, colleges and universities and institutions, you can also become a teacher in NGOs. They require experiential teachers who also fit in their model. You will have to have a minimum qualification and at least have a specialisation in children.

The role of a teacher is not just teaching knowledge to the students, but they are also responsible for building a student’s self-esteem and developing their moral growth. A teacher’s role is the most significant, in terms of a nation’s development as a whole. If you want to be a teacher, you will have to be really passionate about it and chose a specialised area to dedicate yourself in terms of educating students.

