Teachers’ Day 2020 is approaching us, and there are so many preparations in our to-do list. In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan—the second President of India, and a great academic. Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated in India as Teachers’ Day, every year. On this day, words and inspirations sayings by Radhakrishnan is remembered, and students honour their teachers, arranging different events and making them feel special. With a global pandemic having closed schools, the role of teachers is significant more now. People realise how incredibly inspiring and rigoruous work teachers do on behalf of their students, every day. The celebration of Teachers’ Day 2020 will be a low-key affair, as compared to previous years, because of the pandemic, but in no way means can dampen the spirit. In this article, we bring you some wonderful virtual ideas to celebrate Teachers’ Day 2020. From a social media shoutout to the adorable video message, here’s how students can thank their teachers for their immense contribution and significant role, as they work harder than ever.

1. Social Media Shoutout

With people significantly being at home, there can be no better way than giving a social shoutout to your teachers through #ThankATeacher hashtag. Post pictures of your teachers and let the world know, why he or she means so much to you and how their teachings have inbuilt good morals and values in you.

2. E-Gift Cards

You can never go wrong with a gift card. Now with the world dealing with a pandemic, many stores are offering digital options. You can send an email or WhatsApp and many other online messengers with a personalised note of thanks.

3. Plan a Zoom Surprise With Your Classmates

By now, you all have become an expert in video calls. And for kids, parents can arrange for a zoom surprise for the teachers, also inviting other classmates to the calls. Students can even plan for teaching awards as every teacher have their unique skills to inbuilt knowledge and make it a fun online gathering. When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

4. Video Message

This is another way to celebrate Teachers’ Day 2020. Parents can help their kids record a brief thank-you message to send to their teachers. Let the educators know their impact and how students miss them and the face-to-face classroom time.

5. Send Gifts

You can send some flowers, chocolates, or gifts for your favourite, with a thank you note on it. This step is not mandatory, as even your smallest gesture counts. But sending something useful to your teacher, can be a thoughtful way to appreciate all that they do.

These are some of the ideas through which you can celebrate Teachers’ Day 2020. No matter how big or small you decide to go, just be sure that your teachers know you care. Because in the end, it the thoughts and appreciation that counts. A thank you, to the wonderful educators goes a long way. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020!

