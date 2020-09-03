Teacher's Day is celebrated in India on September 5 to thank teachers for their noble profession. The date was chosen as it marks the birthday of a great Indian teacher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was the President of India. Teacher's Day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in India where students showcase their gratitude and love towards teachers. Various events are organised thanking teachers and also given them a day of rest. Students deliver Teachers' Day speeches talking about the history of the day and appreciating their teachers for their selfless work. As Teacher's Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you speeches by children about the altruistic work of teachers. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed down celebrations, students can thank their teachers and deliver these speeches through their Zoom classroom. Teachers’ Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Social Media Shoutout to Adorable Video Messages, 5 Ways to Thank and Celebrate Your Educators Amid the Pandemic.

If you are looking for thoughtful speeches to surprise your teacher, then you can check out the videos below. You can also improvise on them and add more details to it. Parents can use check these videos in English and Hindi and help their young ones to deliver quality speeches on teacher's day. Watch the videos showcasing gratitude to teachers for about the noble profession. Teachers’ Day 2020 Date: When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India with varying events every year. While the current situation has reduced the celebratory affair, don't let it affect the spirit of the event. Use your virtual medium and make it a day of celebration for your beloved teachers.

