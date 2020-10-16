New Delhi, October 16: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia met the two students of government schools and congratulated them for ranking in the top ten for All India ISRO Cyberspace Essay Writing Competition (Hindi). Manish Sisodia congratulated the two students at Delhi Secretariat, and presented his signed book 'Shiksha: My Experiments as Education Minister'. The essay competition with the topic ‘Space Environment and its Challenges’ saw around 2 lakh entries of which Delhi government school students bagged two ranks among the top ten entries. Delhi Govt School Students Break Records; Pass Percentage Rises From 98% to 99% in CBSE Class 12 After Compartment Exams 2020 Results, Manish Sisodia Congratulates Students.

Varun Kumar Verma of RPVV, Paschim Vihar and Manisha Raikawar from Sharda Sen Rajkiya Kanya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (SSRKV) ranked third and seventh in the essay writing (Hindi) by ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020. Both students, studying in class 10, expressed their joy in winning the competition, and the unique chance to meet the Deputy CM.

Verma said he looks upto his science teacher, Manju Bala, as his mentor who taught him that ‘science is the way to live’. Verma comes from a humble background; his father is currently unemployed due to the pandemic, and a mother who takes tuition classes. Despite his familial challenges, Verma aspires to be a scientist.

Similarly, Raikawar's father is a delivery agent with a homemaker for mother. The eldest of the three siblings, Raikawar also secured second place in Science Congress last year – but her ultimate dream is to become an IAS officer.

“I don’t feel like I’m a govt. school student; we have all the facilities now and I feel proud that despite not studying in a private school I can compete with students from around the country. It’s a proud moment for me,” Raikawar said. She also added that winning this competition reassured her that she’s at par with students who study in expensive private schools.

Sisodia said that we need to organise more events in the field of science to encourage participation of students from not just India, but all over the world. “We should aspire to have such world-class events so students from Europe, America and other countries come to India to participate in such events,” said Sisodia.

“The beauty of science is that it teaches us to question existing ideas and generate a new thought process. We need to encourage scientific thinking among our children,” said Sisodia. For this, the Delhi Govt. will constantly try to organise such all-India events so that the children of government schools in Delhi can take the country forward in the field of science.

“It’s a motivating experience for our children to meet the Deputy CM. This will now become an inspiration for our other children as we always aim to create a safe and learning environment for our students. I’m feeling proud that our students are being lauded nationally,” said Prity Saxena, principal, RPVV Paschim Vihar. She added that the prompt action by Sisodia after the results were declared and his eagerness to meet the students personally really motivated them, and their students.