The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the results of class 10 and class 12, today, July 29. It was a quick move by the board as the state decided to announce the results for both the classes together. Students can check the UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 by visiting the official websites of the board, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. In addition to the UBSE sites, the class 10 and class 12 Uttarakhand board exam results can also be checked at the third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to the board, the passing percentage for Uttarakhand 10th board exams stood at 76.9% and for class 12, it is 80.26%.

The evaluation process of answer sheets this year concluded by July 15. The decision to announce the results for both the classes together was taken in view of the delay in declaration of the scores due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Gaurav Sakhlani is the topper of UBSE 10th board exams with a score of 98.20% and for class 12, Beauty Vatsal is the topper scoring 96.60% in the board exams. Below, in this article, find out the steps to check UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020.

How to Check UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020?

Visit any of the websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in .

. Click on UBSE Result 2020 link on the home page.

It will direct you to a new page.

Enter your roll number and other details

Your class 10 and class 12 board exam results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Students can also check their marks via SMS services. Class 10 UBSE students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, candidates can type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

A total of 1,47,155 students had appeared in class 10 board exams, out of which 1,13,191 have successfully qualified. Again, for class 12, about 1,19,164 had reportedly appeared in the Uttarakhand 12th board exams, of which, 95,645 have passed.

