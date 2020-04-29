UGC Panel Meeting: Common Entrance Tests for Admission, Academic Session From September 1, Among Other Recommendations, Here Are the Details

UGC (Photo Credits: PTI)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) hosted a panel meeting on April Monday, April 27, 2020. The meeting was concerning to the academic session 2020-21. A lot of recommendations were put forwarded on the table amid the pandemic that has delayed the new academic year admission process for universities and colleges. The UGC Panel reportedly suggested that the new session in the higher educational institutions should begin from September 1, 2020, for the first-year students. The admission process is advised to start from August. If any decision is taken, UGC is expected to release the confirmed guidelines by the end of this month. UGC To Issue Guidelines for Current, Next Academic Sessions For Exams Postponed Due to Coronavirus.

On new sessions, the committee suggests, enrolled students, classes can begin from August, and for fresh candidates, it can start from September 1, 2020. It has also suggested holding admission process in August and common entrance tests online at the state or national level for admissions. In its recommendation, the committee noted, as quoted by media reports, “The Academic Session: 2020-21 shall commence from 1.8.2020-1 1.09.2020 for old/fresh students. Accordingly, the committee recommends following Academic Calendar for the session 2020-21.” CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2020 Cannot be Held, Promote Students: Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

In addition, the examinations will be conducted from January 1, till January 25, 2021. The commencement of classes for even semester will start from January 27 and dispersal will be on May 25, the same year. “Common admission test may be conducted at national/ state level for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses and research programmes in the universities and colleges,” added the report.

The UGC Panel was headed by ex-VCs of universities. The confirmed recommendations and guidelines on the upcoming academic year and admission process are expected to be released by this week.