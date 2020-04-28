CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2020 Cannot be Held, Promote Students: Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 28: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said it would not be possible to hold the remaining CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams. In a series of tweets, Manish Sisodia said he has spoken to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and suggested various measures with regard to pending examination and next curriculum year in view of the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Entrance Exams Only After the Lockdown Ends, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

"Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," Sisodia tweeted. "Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus," he said in another tweet. He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by Ramesh Pokhriyal. UGC To Issue Guidelines for Current, Next Academic Sessions For Exams Postponed Due to Coronavirus.

Manish Sisodia's Tweets:

1. CBSE की 10 व 12वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाएँ कराना अभी सम्भव नहीं होगा अतः internal exams के आधार पर ही बच्चों को पास किया जाय जैसा कि 9 वीं और 11वीं के बच्चों को पास किया गया है. 2/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

3. दिल्ली सरकार ने दूरदर्शन और AIR FM पर रोज़ाना तीन तीन घंटे के समय की माँग की है ताकि दिल्ली सरकार के शिक्षक सभी बच्चों के लिए onair क्लास चला सकें. 4/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

Across the country, exams in 12 subjects for Class 12 are yet to be held. Students of class 10 and 12 in riot-hit northeast Delhi have even more pending papers. Earlier, Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that pending board exams will only be held when the situation is back to normal and the nationwide lockdown is completely lifted.