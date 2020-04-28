UGC To Issue Guidelines for Current, Next Academic Sessions For Exams Postponed Due to Coronavirus

University Grants Commission (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 28: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to issue guidelines next week for the current and next academic sessions, including new schedule for examinations postponed due to outbreak of COVID-19. The Commission had formed two panels earlier in this regard who submitted their reports on April 24.

The first panel- a seven-member body, headed by Haryana Central University vice-chancellor R C Kuhad, recommended that the new academic year can be initiated in the month of September. The panel also proposed that all the exams which have been delayed should be held in July. Entrance Exams Including JNU, UGC NET, PhD, NEET, TTE Postponed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The second panel, headed by Professor Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, IGNOU, was instructed to look into how colleges and universities can conduct and promote online classes and issues surrounding it. The exams of all the universities have been put on hold due to the lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 situation.