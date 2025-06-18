Nainital, June 18: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit cards today for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in once available.

The Upper PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, 2025, and will be held in two shifts across various centres in 24 cities within 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The General Studies paper will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon in the first session, and the General Aptitude paper will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM in the second session.

How to Download UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025

Visit the official UKPSC website: psc.uk.gov.in

Click on the link titled “Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 Admit Card”

Log in using your credentials

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Recruitment Details

UKPSC had invited online applications on May 7, 2025, for 123 vacancies across 24 departments. These include:

Deputy Collector (3 posts), SP (7), Finance Officer (10), Assistant Director (6), Deputy Registrar (12), Assistant Commissioner (13), State Tax Officer (17)

Also includes Assistant Municipal Commissioner (7), Works Officer (2), Deputy Education Officer (15), and District Social Welfare Officer (2)

Candidates seeking a scribe facility must send representations by post to the UKPSC office in Haridwar by June 23, 2025.

