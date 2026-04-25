The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, April 25, 2026, at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated.

Candidates can access their results on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, by entering their roll number. In case of heavy traffic or slow website response, students can also check their results through SMS and DigiLocker.

The UBSE board exams for 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20, with over one lakh students appearing in each of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations across the state. AP SSC Result 2026 Today? Check Latest Updates on BSE 10th Results Date.

Steps to Check UBSE Result 2026 Online

Visit ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number

Submit to view your result

Download and print the marksheet

Check UBSE Result 2026 via SMS

For Class 10: Type UK10

For Class 12: Type UK12

Send the message to 5676750

Receive your result on your phone

Check UBSE Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Open DigiLocker

Log in using your mobile number

Navigate to the Education section and select UBSE

Enter required details

View and download your digital marksheet

The online marksheet will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, division and result status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).