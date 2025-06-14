Jaipur, June 14: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can now download their RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 from the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 17 and 18, 2025 across multiple centres in the state.

Candidates can also access their admit cards via the SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in by selecting the Recruitment Portal option under the Citizen Apps (G2C) section.

The RAS Main exam is a crucial stage for candidates aspiring to serve in administrative roles in Rajasthan. Those appearing for the exam are advised to report at least 60 minutes before the exam starts. Entry into the exam hall will be prohibited once the exam begins.

Steps to Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials (Application ID and Date of Birth) and submit.

Your RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Only those who qualified in the prelims held on February 2, 2025, and whose results were declared on February 24, 2025, are eligible for the Mains. For further updates, candidates should regularly visit the official RPSC website.

