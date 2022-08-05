Lucknow, August 5: The much-awaited UP BEd Result 2022 has been declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly today, i.e. August 5. The candidates can check their score on the official website for UPBED on upbed2022.in.

The topper's names have been revealed by the board. Ragini Yadav bagged the first position with 359 marks, Neetu Devi secured the second position with 358 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta is in the third position with 349 marks. AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Declared At bse.ap.gov.in; Here’s How to Check.

How to Check UP BEd Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPBED at upbed2022.in

Click on the UP 'BEd Result 2022' link on homepage

Enter required information

The result will appear on screen

Check and take the printout of the result for reference

The examination was conducted on July 6. This year, a total of, 6,15,645 candidates appeared for the UP B.Ed examination.

