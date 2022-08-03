The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the results for the SSC or class 10th supplementary exams. The candidates can check the supplementary exam results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. They can download the SSC supplementary exam marksheets using roll number, date of birth.

The AP SSC result was announced on June 6, a total of 67.26 per cent passed successfully this year. The supplementary exam was held in July for students who secured less than 50 Marks in a subject and wished to improve their score. CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Phase 2 Hall Tickets Released on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC supplementary result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

The SSC, Class 10 supplementary result is available on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC result will also be available at manabadi.co.in and through SMS.

