New Delhi, July 24: The Lucknow University has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination B.Ed 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the university. Aspirants can visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in to view and download the admit cards for UP JEE B.Ed 2021. The examination is due to be conducted on August 6 this year. AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Declared by Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh At Official Website bie.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check Scores.

The examination was earlier to be scheduled to be held on July 30, 2021. However, as per the latest official notification by the university, the exam will now will be conducted on August 6 in two different shifts. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website and logging in by entering their user id and password. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to UP JEE B.Ed Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download UP JEE B.Ed Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the university at lkouniv.ac.in

On the home page click on the link for 'UP JEE B.Ed. 2021-23 Admit Card'

A new web page will open, click on the tab that says 'Click here to Login and Download Admit Card'

Enter required details and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

According to the notification, the results of the entrance examination are expected to be announced on August 27, 2021. The online counselling for the same will start from September 1, 2021. Candidates are advised to contact the authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card.

