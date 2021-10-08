New Delhi, October 8: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the written test for the post of enforcement officer-account officer in Employees Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday, October 8. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who took the examination can visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in to check and access the result. HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, all the candidates who have been shortlisted in the exam are required to fill up a detailed application form and submit it. If a candidate fails to do so, his/her candidature will be rejected. The link for the detailed application form will be available on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Scroll down to know how to check the result. Alternatively, click here for direct link to UPSC EPFO written exam result.

Here Is How To Check The UPSC EPFO Written Examination Result:

Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the home page check the result link will be available

Click on the link that says, 'Written Result - 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO'

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references

The written test for the post of enforcement officer-account officer in EPFO was conducted by the commission on September 5, 2021. The examination was conducted to fill up vacancies on 421 posts . It should be noted that the candidates have been shortlisted 'provisionally.' The notification reads, "Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfil all the eligibility conditions shall be called for interview."

