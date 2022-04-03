Lucknow, April 3: To ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district on April 4.

This will be another effort made by the Uttar Pradesh government in the direction of shaping the future of primary education and towards the holistic development of primary schools.

The Chief Minister, according to government spokesman, has instructed that the districts with low literacy rates should be prioritized. The primary schools in the state should be equipped with better facilities, he said.

'School Chalo Abhiyan' is being started from Shravasti which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur. The Chief Minister further said that government schools must attain 100 per cent saturation of Operation Kayakalp indicators which aim at giving the government schools a facelift. West Bengal: Several Crude Bombs Recovered Near Residence of Palash Sheikh, Later Defused in Bogtui Village.

Yogi Adityanath further instructed the officials that along with all the public representatives that will be associated with the campaign, the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) must adopt one school each. In addition to this, the officials should also adopt the schools for their holistic development.

The Chief Minister has also directed that all the government schools must offer basic facilities - toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes - to students. He also asked the departmental officials to carry out a campaign to collaborate with the alumni (of government schools) and private firms for the transformation of state-run schools.

Further directions have been issued to the basic education department to gear up for the campaign and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools. All students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks.

The Chief Minister asked the officers to run a time-bound campaign for the posting of teachers in every school of the Basic Education Council.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).