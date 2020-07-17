Kolkata, July 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated Class 12 students for clearing West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) board exams. The Trinamool Congress president said that it a step forward in their beautiful lives. WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared: No Merit List, 90.13% Pass, Check Top District and Overall Passing Percentage for Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

"Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee Tweet:

Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2020

The WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 were declared on Friday. Students can check their grades on offical websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. The Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Results have been declared for all streams- Science, Arts and Commerce.

According to the board, the overall pass percentage recorded was 90.13%. A total of 6,80,097 students have cleared the examination. Now the results have been out, students must note that scorecard will be made available from 2:00 pm onwards on July 31 at 52 centres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).