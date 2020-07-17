The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the class 12 Uccha Madhyamik board exam result 2020 today, July 17 at a press conference. The results are made available at the official websites of WBCHSE, wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. The Uccha Madhyamik 12th result 2020 at West Bengal was declared for all the streams—Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can also check their WB class 12 board exam results 2020 at third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to the board, this year, 90.13% students qualified the 12th board exam, record breaking passing percent. Merit list will not be released this year. In this article, we bring you WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik 2020 passing percentage, top-performing districts, pass percent for all the streams and overall statistics.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 Statistics:

Total number of candidates passed - 6,80,097

Overall passing percentage - 90.13%

Boys passing percentage - 99.44%

Girls passing percentage - 90%

Top districts - Kolkata | East Medinipur

Topper scored - 99.8% (499)

How to Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik 2020 Result?

Visit the official websites, wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in.

Enter all the details required, such as date of birth and roll number.

Once submitted, your Uccha Madhyamik 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your marks and download the HS result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

Stream wise pass percentage:

Arts- 88.74%

Commerce-92.22%

Science-98.83%

Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 via SMS

WBCHSE also provided the facility to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 via SMS. The result can be accessed through SMS from 4:00 pm, today. To get the results through SMS, students will have to type WB12roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.

Now that the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 is declared, students must note that the mark sheets will be made available from 2:00 pm onwards from 52 centres on July 31. The heads of the higher secondary institutions are instructed to collect the HS mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps on the same date.

