The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be releasing the Uccha Madhyamik board exam result 2020 today, July 17 at 3:30 pm. The scores are said to go live at 4:00 pm at the official websites of West Bengal boards, wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. The WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 will be declared for all the streams—Arts, Science and Commerce and to check their marks online, students will have to submit their roll number and date of birth. Along with the official websites; WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 can also be accessed at examresults.net. In this blog, we will bring you all the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 live news updates as and when the West Bengal 12th board exam results are declared. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Marks Online.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal board had to cancel a few papers for 12th board exam 2020. For the assessment of Uccha Madhyamik cancelled papers, the council decided to considerate the marks obtained in the already conducted papers. In these cases, as explained by the board and various reports, the highest marks obtained in a certain paper will be taken into consideration for the cancelled papers. In case students are unhappy with the marks obtained in the cancelled papers can appeal to the board, which will conduct the exams for them during a favourable timeline, mostly after the ongoing crisis decreases. The schedule for the same will be announced later by WBCHSE.

Students must note that the board will declare the Uccha Madhyamik board exam result 2020 today, however, the mark sheets will be available from 52 centres on July 31. The heads of the higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives are instructed to collect the HS mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps, reportedly from 2:00 pm onwards on July 31, 2020. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Merit List: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Passing Percentage and Overall Statistics Here.

How to Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik 2020 Result?

Visit the official websites, wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in.

Enter all the details required, such as date of birth and roll number.

Once submitted, your Uccha Madhyamik 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your marks and download the HS result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 via SMS

WBCHSE also provided the facility to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result 2020 via SMS. The result can be accessed through SMS from 4:00 pm, today. To get the results through SMS, students will have to type WB12roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.

West Bengal Board already declared the Madhyamik result 2020 on July 15. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.34%, and about 84 students successfully made it to the top 10 list. The mark sheets for Madhyamik result 2020 will reportedly be available on July 22 and July 23.