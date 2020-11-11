Kolkata, November 11: The prelims or pre-selection examinations for Class 10th and 12th students would not be held, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reported as saying by regional media outlets on Wednesday. The students would, instead, directly appear for the Board exams which are tentatively expected in first half of 2021. LSAT India 2021 Exam Update: Registration For Academic Year 2021 Begins.

The decision to not to conduct the preliminary exams, which are routinely held in January-February, was finalised in the state cabinet meeting, reports said. The pre-board exams would not be held due to the COVID-19 concerns, ABP Ananda reported Mamata as saying.

The state government is hopeful that the threat would largely subside later next year, when the exams could be directly scheduled.

As per the usual precedent, students in West Bengal can appear for the secondary or higher secondary examination only after clearing the prelims. The norm has been altered for the current academic year due to the onset of pandemic.

The government is reluctant to hold exams before the threat of COVID-19 largely subsides. Experts are hopeful that India would be largely out of the health crisis by mid-2021. A vaccine, which is expected to act as a silver bullet against the disease, is also expected by early next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).