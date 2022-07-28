Mumbai, July 28: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from school students from across the country for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test, 2022.

The YASASVI is a scholarship scheme that was established by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 Sub Inspector Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Till August 14; Check Details Here.

It has been established for Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), and De-Notified, Nomadic & Semi Nomadic Tribes(DNT/SNT) category candidates studying in Class 9 or Class 11 in identified Schools across India.

The scheme is especially for those candidates whose parent/guardian's annual income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. In order to shortlist candidates for PM YASASVI 2022, the NTA will hold an entrance exam on September 11 in MCQ format.

While the application process for the same began on July 27, the last date to submit forms is August 26, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates who are interested to apply for the scholarship can visit yet.nta.ac.in to submit their application forms.

"Scheme/syllabus of examination, eligibility, list of Identified Schools, Exam Cities, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on https://yet.nta.ac.in," the NTA said.

