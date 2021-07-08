New Delhi, July 8: G Kishan Reddy took charge as Union Minister of Culture and Tourism in the Transport Bhawan here on Thursday amid the chanting of 'mantras'.

The outgoing Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel greeted and handed over charge of the ministry to the Secunderabad MP (BJP) from Telangana -- G. Kishan Reddy. Kiren Rijiju, Senior BJP Leader From Northeast, Takes Charge of Law Ministry

Before taking over, a special 'puja' was performed and 'mantras' were chanted by a group of around a dozen 'pujaries' (priests).

Dressed in traditional attire (Hyderabadi Lungi and shirt), Reddy took over the charge as Tourism Minister. However, he did not speak to the press.

The Media department in the Tourism Ministry said the official statement of the newly appointed Tourism and Culture Minister will be issued later.

MoS (Tourism) Ajay Bhatt and Shripad Naik and MoS (Culture) Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the office.

Reddy has become the first Cabinet minister from Telangana after the formation of the state in 2014. The former Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy was elevated as the Union Cabinet minister and appointed as Minister of Culture & Tourism and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

"I express my deep sense of gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the trust reposed in me. I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people," he stated on Wednesday expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy had vociferously campaigned for the formation of a separate state of Telangana.

