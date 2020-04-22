General Manoj Mukund Naravane 60th Birthday: Here Are Interesting Facts About 28th Chief of Army Staff

General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Photo Credits: PTI)

General Manoj Mukund Naravane celebrates his 60th birthday on April 22. General MM Naravane is a 'four-star' rank officer and the 28th Chief of Army Staff (COAS). General Naravane hails from Pune. His father had also served in defence forces. Mukund Naravane is a former officer in the Indian Air Force who retired in the rank of Wing Commander, and his mother Sudha was an announcer with the All India Radio.

Genera; Naravane completed his schooling at the Jnana Prabodhini Prashala in Pune. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. General Naravane holds a master's degree in Defence Studies from University of Madras, Chennai and an M.Phil. in Defence and Management Studies from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.

Here are Interesting Facts About the 28th COAS:

Gen Naravane was commissioned into 7th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980.

He has commanded the 2nd Battalion (SikhLi) of Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the 106 Infantry brigade.

He has also commanded the Assam Rifles as Inspector General (North) in Kohima, Nagaland.

Besides serving in Counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India, Gen Naravane also participated in United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan.

His staff assignments include tenures as a Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, Assistant Adjutant & Quartermaster General (AA&QMG) of Headquarters Establishment No. 22.

In addition, he served in an instructional appointment at the Army War College, Mhow as Directing Staff in the Higher Command Wing.

The general-rank officer also had two tenures at the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, New Delhi.

On promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General, he commanded the Ambala-based Kharga Strike Corps and served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Delhi Area. As GOC Delhi Area.

He served as the 40th Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) of the Indian Army from September 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

He took over from General Bipin Rawat as the 28th Army Chief.

General Naravane's wife is a teacher and also is the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association. The couple has two daughters. During his career, the Army chief has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2019), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2017), Sena Medal, Vishist Seva Medal (2015), and the CoAS commendation card for his service.