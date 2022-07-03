Modasa, July 3: A group of 45 armed men chased and attacked a police party, escorting a couple, in north Gujarat, leaving two police personnel injured, and a police vehicle damaged, police said on Sunday.

Three persons were arrested in this connection on Saturday night.

Police head constable, Jayesh Jayantibhai in his complaint with the Shamlaji police station said: "Under Modasa Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's order, the police team was escorting Bhupendrabhai Tarar, Munniben Khant, Shaluben Tarar and Bhupendrabhai's advocate Shailendra Rathod in a police vehicle from Modasa to Sunokh village." 'Congress Suffering From ‘Modi Phobia’, Next 30 Years Will Be Era of BJP', Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

"When the vehicle was passing through the Shamlaji Ashram crossroads, an Eeco car blocked its way, and about a dozen persons armed with sticks and other weapons came out. Then another Eeco car with 10 more persons reached the spot and started attacking the police vehicle. Some of them tried to pull out Khant. They were shouting and threatening to kill Tarar."

He added: "It was only when additional police force from the Shamlaji police station reached the spot, the accused fled away in their vehicles."

Shamlaji Police Sub Inspector B.S. Chauhan said, police arrested three main accused -- Mahesh Tarar, Ashwin Kadam, and Ravikumar Tarar - and search for the rest is going on.

Khant was married to Dhaval Parmar, but later fell in love with Bhupendra Tarar and both eloped. Parmar filed an application before the Modasa Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court seeking police search for his wife and produce her before the court.

On Saturday afternoon, police produced the duo before the court, where Khant said that she wishes to go with Tarar. As she is an adult, the court granted her permission, but Tarar fearing assault, pleaded the court to provide police protection to his village Sunokh. On the court order, police were escorting the couple when they were attacked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).