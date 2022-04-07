Gurugram, April 7: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Bhondsi area of Gurugram. An FIR has been lodged at Bhondsi police station. The accused is absconding, said police.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the victim was alone at her house when the incident took place. The accused, identified as Sonu, rang the bell of her house and asked the victim about her husband. Later he pushed the victim and barged into the house forcibly. He sexually violated her and further threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident. Punjab Shocker: Teenager Rapes 8-Year-Old Neighbour on Pretext of Playing With Her in Haibowal Kalan; Booked.

After receiving the complaint, the cops at Bhondsi police station sent the victim for medical examination and filed an FIR after doctors confirmed rape. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, said police.

