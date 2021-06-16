Gurugram, June 16: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched an online link to report the waterlogging in Gurugram, a spokesperson of the MCG said.

Through this link (http://bit.ly/report-water-logging), any citizen can report about waterlogged areas just by uploading a picture on the web link. Gurugram Rains: Flood Control Room to Be Set Up to Deal With Monsoon 2021

"During the last few years it has been noticed that waterlogging is a major problem in Gurugram during monsoon. MCG and other concerned departments are making full preparations to deal with this problem," Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner of MCG said.

Apart from this, MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has given clear instructions to the officials that they should complete all the adequate arrangements for drainage before the monsoon.

The MCG chief has already instructed to deploy an adequate number of manpower and machinery at the waterlogging prone areas and keep a constant vigil in such areas.

"An online link has been issued to increase community participation to tackle the waterlogging problem across the city. Citizens are requested to report the places related to waterlogging on this link so that the problem of waterlogging in monsoon can be dealt with in a better way," Kaur said.

