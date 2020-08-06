Ahmedabad, Aug 6: A day after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place, working president of the Congress party in Gujarat, Hardik Patel, donated Rs 21,000 to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on behalf of his family.

Patel, through a letter written to the Trust president, said that he and his family have boundless devotion to the Lord and had pledged to donate Rs 21,000 for the construction of the temple.

The Congress leader further said that the aforementioned amount has been deposited in the Trust's bank account on August 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.nThe Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.